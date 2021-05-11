Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.28 $431.13 million $4.53 32.32

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zhihu and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Zhihu presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Summary

Match Group beats Zhihu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

