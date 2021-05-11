Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

