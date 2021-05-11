Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iRobot by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of IRBT opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

