Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,984 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

