Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $294.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

