Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited operations owing to coronavirus-led weak demand and travel restrictions, the carrier incurred losses in each of the preceding four quarters. Thanks to tepid air-travel demand, passenger revenues fell 68.8% in the first quarter. Due to weak traffic, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) dipped 12.3 percentage points. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to coronavirus-led woes. However, substantial reduction in operating costs (down 47.1% in first-quarter) is partly offsetting the revenue declines. Further, with reduced infection rates in some parts of the world and the resultant relaxation in travel restrictions, we are optimistic about the gradual increase in the airline’s operations.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

CPA stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. Copa has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

