Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$23,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,250.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$4.92 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

