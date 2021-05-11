CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CORR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 373,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,548. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Earnings History for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit