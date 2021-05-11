CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CORR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 373,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,548. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

