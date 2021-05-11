Cormark Weighs in on AutoCanada Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

ACQ stock opened at C$47.05 on Monday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.34.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

