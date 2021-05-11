Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

