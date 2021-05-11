Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.
CRSR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. 65,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
