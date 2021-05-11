Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.99 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

