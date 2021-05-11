Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History for Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

