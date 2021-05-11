CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorVel were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,101,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,253,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,537 shares of company stock worth $14,168,516. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

