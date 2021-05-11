Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $705.02 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $705.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $27.42 or 0.00047905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.73 or 1.00282175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00233638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

