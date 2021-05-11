Costello Asset Management INC Acquires Shares of 160 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

VBR traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

