Costello Asset Management INC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

NYSE BA traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.28. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

