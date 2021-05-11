Costello Asset Management INC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 2.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.59. 19,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,841. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.