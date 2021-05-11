Costello Asset Management INC Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. 41,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

