Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

COTY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

