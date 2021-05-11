Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,002,000.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $234.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average is $305.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

