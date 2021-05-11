Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,727.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold a total of 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last quarter.

Shares of CWK stock traded down GBX 116 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,638 ($47.53). 80,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,033. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,693.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,534.67. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

