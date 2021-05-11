Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $14,202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

