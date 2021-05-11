Credit Suisse Group Cuts Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Price Target to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 214.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,226. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.