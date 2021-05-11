Credit Suisse Group Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.48.

FANG stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

