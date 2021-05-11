Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

