Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $250.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit