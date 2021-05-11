Credit Suisse Group Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $164.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.71, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

