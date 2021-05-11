Critical Review: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 1 3 0 2.40 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 6.45% 4.78% 2.07% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.67 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -16.50 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.50 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -7.76

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Grindrod Shipping on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

