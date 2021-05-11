Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRON. Cowen increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

TSE CRON opened at C$8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -34.24. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.54 and a one year high of C$20.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.