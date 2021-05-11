CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

