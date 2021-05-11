Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.