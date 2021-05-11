CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

