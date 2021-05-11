Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 42944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
