Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.25 to $18.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 42944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

