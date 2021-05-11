CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 310,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

