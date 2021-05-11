CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SBS opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

