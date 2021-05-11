CWM Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

PSA opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

