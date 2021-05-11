CWM Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

