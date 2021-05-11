CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Incyte by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 263,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,626 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Incyte by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 1,822.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

INCY opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.