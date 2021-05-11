Cwm LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 250.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $697.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.69. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

