Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $127.41 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

