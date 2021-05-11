Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,657 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

