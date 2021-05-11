Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

