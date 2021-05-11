Cwm LLC Invests $149,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.