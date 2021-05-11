Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $197.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

