Cwm LLC Sells 172 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

