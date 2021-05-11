Cwm LLC Sells 172 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

