Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

