CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.