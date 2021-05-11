CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CBAY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.