D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DHI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 3,847,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,690. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

