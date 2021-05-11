Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $139.30 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,303 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $139,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.