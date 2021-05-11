Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $79.93 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3,997.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,159,027 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $79,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

KIM stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

